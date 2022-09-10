Inclusion of non-locals in voters' list | PAGD holds all party meet in Jammu

Jammu: Much hyped all parties meeting convened by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday decided to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issue of “inclusion of non locals in voters’ lists.”

The participants also unanimously resolved that the voting rights to people from outside J&K won’t be acceptable. The meeting, chaired by the National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence here, lasted for over three hours.

This was a second such meeting organised by PAGD in this connection. Earlier a similar meeting was held at Srinagar last month.