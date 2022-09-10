Inclusion of non-locals in voters' list | PAGD holds all party meet in Jammu

Jammu: Much hyped all parties meeting convened by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday decided to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issue of “inclusion of non locals in voters’ lists.”
The participants also unanimously resolved that the voting rights to people from outside J&K won’t be acceptable. The meeting, chaired by the National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence here, lasted for over three hours.
This was a second such meeting organised by PAGD in this connection. Earlier a similar meeting was held at Srinagar last month.
The all–parties meeting was attended by the members of all five constituents of the PAGD PDP, CPI(M), CPI, and Awami National Conference, besides the National Conference and were represented by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, M Y Tarigami, Ashwani Kapoor, and Muzaffar Shah, respectively.
Besides them, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, Shiv Sena's Manish Sawhney, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh, Dogra Sadar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak, Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir president Sunil Dimple and representatives of several other Jammu-based social and religious groups too attended the meeting.
“The main purpose for the meeting was to discuss the issue of inclusion of non-locals in the voting list of Jammu and Kashmir. (Gulchain Singh) Charak put forward a suggestion that a committee should be formed which was unanimously accepted by the participants. The committee will formulate a strategy for the future course of action. There was also unanimity on the issue that the voting rights of people from outside the UT would be unacceptable,” Farooq told the media after the meeting.
Claiming that the assurance of the Prime Minister did not materialise on the ground thus further increasing “Dilli Ki Doori” and “Dil Ki Doori'', Farooq stated that they did believe the assurances given by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).