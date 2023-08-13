Independence Day-2023 | Full dress rehearsals held across Jammu division

Jammu: The full dress rehearsal for celebration of Independence Day 2023 was held today at Mulana Azad Stadium Jammu with enthusiasm and Patriotic fervour.

The contingents of CRPF, JKP, SSB, NCC cadets, Forest, Fire Services and other departments, besides children of different schools presented an impressive March past. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar unfurled the nation flag, inspected the parade and saluted the March Past.

School children and artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages presented a colorful cultural programme featuring theme based presentations which mesmerized the audience.