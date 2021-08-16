India ready for any eventuality: DG BSF

DG Deswal had come here to flag off Freedom Run and Cyclothon from Octroi Border Outpost (BOP) organised by the BSF Jammu Frontier on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations. Inspector General BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal also accompanied him. 100 cyclists from the BSF are participating in the Cyclothon. They will cover about 1993 kms to reach Dandi in Gujarat on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

He said that the threat of drones was a challenge yet the security forces had dealt with them effectively. “With the help of advanced technology, the efficiency in countering this threat will further be enhanced,” he said.

Deswal pointed out that the drones were used to drop weapons and smuggle narcotics even on the International Border (IB) yet the alacrity of the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy with their timely detection.

He asserted that no challenges were big for the bordering force as it trusted its capability and sincerity in defending the nation's borders.

Responding to a query about the ceasefire violation by Pakistan after the February 25 agreement, DG BSF maintained that India was following all the international conventions or bilateral agreements with other countries religiously.

“From our side, no violation has taken place and we’re taking allout sincere efforts to exercise restraint and will continue to do so in future as well to make it (ceasefire agreement) work,” he added.

“But it does not mean that we have become slack in our approach vis-a-vis guarding the frontiers. We’re watchful of activities across the border and we’re ready to respond in equal measure as and when required,” DG BSF said.

Responding to a related question about the situation on the border, the Director General stated that the time was ripe for reviewing the situation.

“The desired steps are being taken to counter the evolving threats and the issues, if required, will be flagged at the right quarters,” he said.

The Director General also informed that the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) pilot projects were underway in J&K.

Discussions to augment the system was a regular feature, he added, while responding to a query pertaining to laser fence on IB in Jammu for round-the-clock surveillance on vulnerable stretches.