India's bio-economy grew 8 times in 8 years: Dr Jitendra Singh

Katra: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight over years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from $10 billion in 2014 to over $80 billion in 2022.

Delivering inaugural address at the 3-day "International Conference on Emerging Trends in Biotechnology/Biosciences and Chemical Technology- 2022” here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Biotech Startups have grown 100 times in the last 8 years from 52 odd Startups in 2014 to 5300 plus in 2022.

He said, 3 Biotech Startups were incorporated every day in 2021 and a total of 1,128 biotech startups were set up in 2021 alone, signaling the rapid growth of the sector in India.

The conference is being organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, School of Biotechnology, Jammu in collaboration with CSIR-IIIM Jammu and The Biotech Research Society of India, from 3rd - 5th December 2022.