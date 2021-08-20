Induction, Promotion Of KAS Officers | Govt reconstitutes 7-member committee

As per the GAD order, sanction has been accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee in “supersession of government Order No 497-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated June 7, 2021.”

The committee would comprise Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as its chairman, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department Atal Dulloo; Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education department Vivek Bhardwaj; Principal Secretary to the Government Home department Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi as its members.

Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi would be its member secretary.

“The Administrative Secretary of the department to which the case pertains will be co-opted as a special invitee. The terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-selection Committee and the procedure to be adopted by it while making the selection for the posts within its purview will remain the same as contained in government Order No 1488-GAD of 2011 dated 26 December 2011,” read the GAD order No 761.

As per the government Order No 1488-GAD of 2011 dated 26 December 2011, the terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee would include all policy matters relating to establishment, personnel management, matters relating to induction of officers into KAS and promotion to various scales of KAS.

It would also include selection of the Heads of the Departments not manned by IAS and KAS officers, and if required in exceptional circumstances, proposals relating to adhoc, temporary and stop-gap arrangements and any other matter which the Chief Secretary might like the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee to deliberate upon.

Specifying the procedure to be adopted by the committee while making the selection for the posts within its purview, the order mentioned that the committee would decide upon the number of officers, eligible according to the rules, who should be considered for inclusion in the select list.

“Such a list will not ordinarily exceed twice the number of vacancies to be filled-up. Where the number of eligible officers is less than twice the number of vacancies, all the eligible officers will be considered,” it maintained.

As per the order, the names of the officers considered “unfit” for promotion by reference to their service records and overall assessment will not be included in the select list.

Officers will be classified as “outstanding”, “very good” and “good”, on the basis of relative assessment of their service records.

The “select list” would be prepared by including the required number of names, first from amongst the officers classified as “outstanding”, then from amongst those classified as “very good” and thereafter those classified as “good”.

The order of the names inter-se within each category would be in the order of their seniority in the service cadre.

For assessing the suitability of the officers for promotion, the committee would consider the Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the last five years preceding the year in which the vacancy has to be filled-up.

In the event of any of the APRs for the relevant period not being available, the committee would consider APRs for the year or years immediately preceding, as the case may be.

“The committee may in exceptional circumstances decide that the interview of the candidates shall also be held. The size of the ‘select list’ should not exceed the number of vacancies available and required to be filled-up on the date of meeting of the committee. The Administrative department concerned should place before the committee the ‘Integrity Certificate’ and ‘Clearance from Vigilance’ in respect of each officer in the zone of consideration,” the order specified.