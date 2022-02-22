Infamous for making illicit liquor, Kathua village now hub of heroin smuggling

Devi said that she along with other women of the village had worked in coordination with the local Police but failed to motivate all the families to bring them out of this menace.

“The people have no other source of earning. No job is being given to them when people outside come to know that they are from Chak Drab Khan. Our village is infamous and the youth are facing the consequences,” she said.

Devi said that the only source of earning in the village was making illicit liquor and selling it.

“The people do not abandon this work which is illegal and has consumed many lives. The government should come out with some plan to help the village,” she said.