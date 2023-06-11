Inhabitants of Chanderkote areas seek restoration of water supply

Ramban: Inhabitants of the Chanderkote areas held a protest demanding the restoration of the water supply to the area which according to them was snapped after a pipeline was damaged during four-lane construction, widening works in the Ramban area sometime back.
The report said that irked over the non-availability of water supply to the area, a large number of inhabitants consisting of men and women assembled and blocked the highway at Chanderkote.
They held protests against the construction companies of NHAI and concerned departments for not restoring water supply to the area.
They said the existing gravity pipeline leading to the other side of the highway (road) in Khan Mohalla, Bhat Mohalla, and other areas was damaged at several places due to four-lane construction works some time back. However, they said a month ago the water supply was restored to the area.
They said after a couple of days the water supply pipes were once again damaged after the JCB machine was pressed into service for construction works on the highway.
A resident Imtiyaz Ahmed said due to the non-availability of drinking water people are facing problems. He said “our women and children are fetching potable drinking water from a natural water source after covering a long distance these summer days.” He said the pipeline passing through the area was damaged on several occasions in the past also.
Inhabitants held THE contractor companies of NHAI and concerned departments responsible for not restoring the water supply.
They said the matter was again brought to the notice of the concerned Jal Shakti Department for redressal but no action has been taken by them to date.
There has been no water supply to the area for the last three weeks, a local Krishan Singh said.
Later Police and Naib Tehsildar Chanderkote reached the spot and listened to the problem of people patiently and they informed them that the matter was brought to the notice of concerned officers for redressal. Inhabitants have appealed to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam to intervene in the matter so that the water supply to the area was restored and people may not suffer for want of potable drinking water.