Inhabitants of Chanderkote areas seek restoration of water supply

Ramban: Inhabitants of the Chanderkote areas held a protest demanding the restoration of the water supply to the area which according to them was snapped after a pipeline was damaged during four-lane construction, widening works in the Ramban area sometime back.

The report said that irked over the non-availability of water supply to the area, a large number of inhabitants consisting of men and women assembled and blocked the highway at Chanderkote.

They held protests against the construction companies of NHAI and concerned departments for not restoring water supply to the area.

They said the existing gravity pipeline leading to the other side of the highway (road) in Khan Mohalla, Bhat Mohalla, and other areas was damaged at several places due to four-lane construction works some time back. However, they said a month ago the water supply was restored to the area.