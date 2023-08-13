Installation of smart meters | 21 tehsildars, police to assist Power Development Department in Jammu

Jammu: The district administration has tasked 21 tehsildars alongwith police to help Power Development Department (PDD) for smooth installation of smart meters in Jammu district following series of protests at various areas.

So far, around 1.80 lakh smart meters have already been installed in the district.

“As many as 1.80 lakh meters have been installed out of the total 3.50 lakhs meters that would be installed in the entire Jammu district,” Chief Engineer, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Jammu, Sandeep Seth told Greater Kashmir.

He said that of total, 3.50 lakh meters for Jammu district, they have yet to install approximately 1.7 lakh meters in Jammu district and the installation work will be completed by 2024.

“When Jammu district is entirely covered and meters installed in all the rural as well as urban areas, we will install smart meters in all the rest of nine districts of Jammu It would require around 10.89 lakh meters for all the districts of Jammu province,” he added.

Pertinently, a series of protests broke out in various areas of Jammu City and rural belt against the smart meter installation following claims that the electricity consumers are getting excessive electricity usage bills. However, the JPDCL has ruled out the claims saying these meters are error free and work without human intervention.