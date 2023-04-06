Intelligence, security conference held at Dharmund

Jammu: General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) Thursday chaired an intelligence and security conference with police officials and intelligence agencies of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban (DKR) districts at Dharmund Military Garrison.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said that the conference was held with “an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between civil and military agencies.”

The conference was chaired by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) along with senior military officers and attended by DIG, DKR along with SSPs of DKR (sub) region who shared valuable intelligence of the (sub) region, Lt Col Anand said.