Inter-state drug peddler arrested with hashish worth lakhs in Jammu

Jammu: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jammu Tuesday arrested one inter-state drug peddler and recovered a major quantity of Hashish (Charas) worth lakhs from his possession.
An official statement of ANTF Jammu said that the team of the specialized unit of JKP aimed at eradicating the rising menace of drugs achieved another major success on Tuesday after it foiled a bid to smuggle the commercial quantity of hashish worth lakhs from Kashmir to outside the Union Territory.
“ANTF Jammu received specific information that one person namely Ramesh, son of Pappa Ram, resident of Gangawas Coma, district Barmer, Rajasthan who is the habitual narco smuggler was transporting a consignment of narcotics and was on the way from Kashmir to outside UT via NH44 in some unknown vehicle. The team laid random check points at different places along the NH44 across three districts. After hectic efforts, one car was traced at Rotary Ground Narwal Jammu. The car was checked and a large quantity of hashish was recovered from it which was later found to be 8.180 Kg in weight,” it said.
Upon this information, a case FIR No. 01/2023 u/s 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu and investigation was started. “The accused person was arrested in the instant case and the car used in the commission of crime was also seized. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force is investigating forward and backward links of this racket. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested drug peddler was continuously in touch with other kingpins of the nexus and they were going to sell the same contraband among the youth and other drug peddlers at Rajasthan,” the statement said.
“The operation was conducted under the guidance of DySP ANTF Jammu Shamsher Singh JKPS under the supervision of SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma. ANTF has requested the public to come forward against this menace and share information with ANTF Jammu and Kashmir, if they find anyone involved in drug peddling, drug selling, drug purchasing etc. The identity of the informant as well as whistle-blower will be kept confidential. Persons found in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law,” it added.