Inter-state drug peddler arrested with hashish worth lakhs in Jammu

Jammu: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jammu Tuesday arrested one inter-state drug peddler and recovered a major quantity of Hashish (Charas) worth lakhs from his possession.

An official statement of ANTF Jammu said that the team of the specialized unit of JKP aimed at eradicating the rising menace of drugs achieved another major success on Tuesday after it foiled a bid to smuggle the commercial quantity of hashish worth lakhs from Kashmir to outside the Union Territory.

“ANTF Jammu received specific information that one person namely Ramesh, son of Pappa Ram, resident of Gangawas Coma, district Barmer, Rajasthan who is the habitual narco smuggler was transporting a consignment of narcotics and was on the way from Kashmir to outside UT via NH44 in some unknown vehicle. The team laid random check points at different places along the NH44 across three districts. After hectic efforts, one car was traced at Rotary Ground Narwal Jammu. The car was checked and a large quantity of hashish was recovered from it which was later found to be 8.180 Kg in weight,” it said.