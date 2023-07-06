Inter-state racket busted | ANTF arrests 9 narcotics peddlers

Jammu: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today said that it recovered a huge quantity of multiple narcotics, and arrested nine peddlers in the last several days.
An official said that the ANTF Jammu apprehended one person Taussif, son of Aslam, resident of district Baramulla in Kashmir and recovered 1.76 quintals of poppy straw from his possession.
They quoting the preliminary investigation said that the ANTF has busted an interstate racket of drug peddlers, distributors and receivers with his arrest. The narcotic was hidden very smartly into a fabricated cavity made in the vehicle which was recovered during an operation.
In this regard, FIR number 8 under section 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu and investigation is set into motion.
With this recovery and arrest of drug peddler ANTF Jammu has been able to break the nexus of narcotics drugs suppliers and receivers from Kashmir and Punjab respectively.
Pertinently, the ANTF J&K has successfully registered six FIRs within last few days in J&K and arrested nine major drug peddlers of different states like J&K, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan of which one FIR was registered in Police Station ANTF Kashmir and five in Police Station ANTF Jammu.
The officials in ANTF said , “Few days back two persons were arrested with heroin including a woman and accordingly, a case against her was registered under FIR Number 4 of 2023 at Police Station ANTF Jammu.”
Following day, two kgs of charas was recovered from two more persons who were arrested, and another case FIR number 5 of 2023 was registered. Among the two arrested peddlers, one was from Mumbai and second was from Kolkatta.
In another case, codeine phosphate bottles 200, narco tablets 900 and capsules 216 were recovered from a drug peddler of Poonch and case FIR Number 6 of 2023 was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu.
The fourth recovery of 3.600 kgs of charas was made from one person and FIR Number 07 of 2023 was registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu. In this way ANTF has been successful in breaking the chain of narcotic smugglers, drug peddlers, distributors and receivers. The forward and backward linkages were being ascertained.
ANTF J&K has appealed to the general public to share any kind of information regarding drug related activities with ANTF so that strict legal actions are taken against such drug dealers.
The identity of the informant as well as whistle-blower shall be kept confidential. The persons found in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law.