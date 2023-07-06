Inter-state racket busted | ANTF arrests 9 narcotics peddlers

Jammu: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today said that it recovered a huge quantity of multiple narcotics, and arrested nine peddlers in the last several days.

An official said that the ANTF Jammu apprehended one person Taussif, son of Aslam, resident of district Baramulla in Kashmir and recovered 1.76 quintals of poppy straw from his possession.

They quoting the preliminary investigation said that the ANTF has busted an interstate racket of drug peddlers, distributors and receivers with his arrest. The narcotic was hidden very smartly into a fabricated cavity made in the vehicle which was recovered during an operation.

In this regard, FIR number 8 under section 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu and investigation is set into motion.

With this recovery and arrest of drug peddler ANTF Jammu has been able to break the nexus of narcotics drugs suppliers and receivers from Kashmir and Punjab respectively.

Pertinently, the ANTF J&K has successfully registered six FIRs within last few days in J&K and arrested nine major drug peddlers of different states like J&K, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan of which one FIR was registered in Police Station ANTF Kashmir and five in Police Station ANTF Jammu.