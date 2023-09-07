International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies observed

Jammu: International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed on September 7 every year.

Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee observed the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2023 with this year's theme “Together for Clean Air”.

To mark this event, J&K PCC organized debate and painting competitions amongst the students of different schools of Jammu.

The children along with their teachers were felicitated by JKPCC for their participation in the event. JK PCC also felicitated M. K Wadera, Director Basohli School of Art and his team for their contribution in promoting art in general and orienting children towards environmental conservation in particular.