International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies observed

Jammu: International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed on September 7 every year.
Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee observed the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2023 with this year's theme “Together for Clean Air”.
To mark this event, J&K PCC organized debate and painting competitions amongst the students of different schools of Jammu.
The children along with their teachers were felicitated by JKPCC for their participation in the event. JK PCC also felicitated M. K Wadera, Director Basohli School of Art and his team for their contribution in promoting art in general and orienting children towards environmental conservation in particular.
The programme was attended by officers, officials of JK PCC. The paintings made by Children were displayed in the event and were appreciated by all the participants. The participants also attended the national level function that was held in Bhopal to mark International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies through Video Conferencing.
Similar event was organized by J&K Pollution Control Committee at Industrial Estate Khunmoh in collaboration with Industrial Association Khunmoh, in which officers, officials of Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, Environmentalists and Industrial unit holders participated.