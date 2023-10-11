INTERNATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY | Awareness program held at GMS Chanunta

Udhampur: District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur under the Guidance of Chairman, Haq Nawaz Zargar and under overall supervision of Secretary, Ajay Kumar, on Wednesday organised an awareness programme to Observe International Girl Child Day at Government Middle School, Chanunta.

The aim of the Programme was to raise awareness about the issues related to Girl Child and encourage the girl child to excel in all fields of life. This year’s theme for international girl child day is ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”

The Resource Person for the programme was Panel Lawyer Adv. Sanjeet Kumar who highlighted that International Day of the Girl Child is observed to celebrate the achievements of girls worldwide. This day also aims to educate girls about their rights, which will enable them to realize their full potential and transform the world around them.

The participants of the programme included Principal, Staff and students of the School. PLV Manik Sharma assisted in the smooth organization of the programme. School Bags were also distributed on the occasion.