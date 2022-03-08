INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | In Jammu, Army educates women about health issues

Jammu: On the occasion of International Women's Day, 166 Military Hospital informed the womenfolk about different health issues.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the celebrations commenced with lamp lighting by Keerti Segan, Vice Chairperson FWO Tiger Division, and Poonam Singh.

It said that the gathering was educated by eminent speakers on prevailing health issues among women and a booklet on 'cancer awareness' was also released on the occasion.