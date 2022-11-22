Intruder killed at Arnia in Ramgarh

“As the intruder was approaching aggressively towards the fence, the BSF troops challenged him. Despite being asked to stop, the intruder did not stop. As he continued to move forward aggressively the BSF personnel opened fire in retaliation and killed him,” he said. Meanwhile, in yet another similar incident, the BSF troops noticed movement of a person around 4:30 am along the border in Ramgarh sector.

“They challenged the suspected person who had reached close to the border fence. On being challenged, he (the intruder) stopped and raised his hands. Hence, the BSF personnel did not open fire. He was apprehended immediately,” IG Boora said.