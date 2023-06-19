Investiture ceremony held at ZPHQ Jammu

Jammu: IGP Armed/IRP Jammu Zone Jammu M.N.Tiwari presented DGPs commendation certificates and medals to officers and officials who have been awarded with the DGP’s Medal for their exemplary services to the department during the year-2021.

On the occasion, IGP Armed/IRP Jammu Zone Jammu applauded the awardees and congratulated them and their families for recognition of their work and conduct. He said that DGP’s medal is an appreciation of their good work. He wished them good luck and also urged them to work with the same dedication and zeal in the future also.

DIG Armed Range Jammu Nisha Nathyal and all Commandants of Armed/IRP units of Jammu zone including SSP APCR Jammu were present on the occasion.