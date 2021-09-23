Investments to help J&K become big export hub: Union Heavy Industries Minister

He pinned hope that Kathua district, due to its existing congenial infrastructure along with topographical advantage, will come up as a big industrial growth centre of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Minister virtually inaugurated five projects executed with an estimated cost of Rs 25.59 Cr comprising of two PWD and one PMGSY road, one Drug Ware House of Health department besides a Common Facility Centre of SIDCO Industrial Complex Ghatti. He also laid foundation of two upgraded Water Supply Schemes of Jal Shakti Department to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.96 Cr. The Minister also handed over five tractors to the beneficiaries who have availed Rs two lakh subsidy under Farm Mechanisation scheme of Agriculture Department. He also handed over nineteen Maize Thrashers to Panchayat Heads of different blocks of the district. Dr Pandey also gave away sanction letter to the beneficiary of SMAM scheme of Horticulture Department under which farmer procure Multiple Agriculture Tools/ Implements to establish Farm Machinery Bank. The Minister also handed over passbooks to the parents of Laadli Beti scheme beneficiaries and track suits among Adolescent girls. The Minister also gave away Rs 10.15 lac Education Assistance Cheque to the wards of registered construction workers through Labour Department. He also handed over Death Assistance of Rs 2.05 lac each to two next of kin of dead registered construction workers. Dr Pandey also inspected stalls of different departments demonstrating products, schemes and other exhibits of different Government departments and of local industrial units.