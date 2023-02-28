ITMS becomes operational in Jammu at over 12 locations

Jammu: The much-hyped Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been made operational at over a dozen locations in Jammu city since February 27.

Notifying locations, the Traffic Police have cautioned the drivers and the general public to make sure to follow all traffic rules like seat belt and zebra crossing after the operationalisation of ITMS at these sites.

“e-Challans won't be negotiable as they are supported by strong evidence of violations through high definition cameras. So be cautious and follow all rules,” it warned.

According to Traffic Police, while on 13 locations the system has been made operational, one location has yet to be specified.