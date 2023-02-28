ITMS becomes operational in Jammu at over 12 locations

Jammu: The much-hyped Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been made operational at over a dozen locations in Jammu city since February 27.
Notifying locations, the Traffic Police have cautioned the drivers and the general public to make sure to follow all traffic rules like seat belt and zebra crossing after the operationalisation of ITMS at these sites.
“e-Challans won't be negotiable as they are supported by strong evidence of violations through high definition cameras. So be cautious and follow all rules,” it warned.
According to Traffic Police, while on 13 locations the system has been made operational, one location has yet to be specified.
The locations where this system has been put to use since February 27, 2023 include Bikram Chowk; Asia In Gate; Railway Crossing (Div Com Office); Indira Chowk; Shakuntala Chowk; Vigilance Rotary; Amphalla Chowk; High Court road Janipur; Jewel Chowk; Valmiki Chowk; Gujjar Nagar Chowk; RBI Turn and Main Stop Gandhinagar.
This is an integrated part of the City Surveillance System proposed for 38 junctions having traffic signals in Jammu city to meet objectives of traffic monitoring, enforcement; route optimisation; reduction in pollution, traffic jams and accidents.
“This system will help in automatic number plate recognition; red light violation; no helmet; triple riding; no seat belt; use of mobiles while driving and wrong parking,” the Traffic Police officials said.
Notably for grade Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Jammu, some major junctions which cater heavy traffic and face congestion due to faulty geometry and absence of traffic control measures were also identified for improvement in junction geometry and grade separation.