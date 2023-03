Jammu: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanad Dev Tirthji Maharaj Friday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Shankaracharya Swami discussed with the LG about the promotion and preservation of spiritual and cultural heritage of J&K.

The LG sought his blessings for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.