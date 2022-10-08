Jakh (Vijaypur)-Kunjwani section of NH-44 | Union Govt approves development to 6-lane expressway standards

Srinagar: Union Government has approved the project for the Development of Jakh (Vijaypur)-Kunjwani section of NH-44 to 6-lane Expressway standards as part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway including development of Kunjwani to 4th Tawi Bridge section of NH-144A to four-lane NH standards at the revised cost estimate of Rs.1917.32 cr. under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Once completed, the stretch would boost connectivity to Jammu Airport, an official spokesman said.