Jal Jeevan Mission fulfills piped water dream of Palli residents

Jammu: On the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day 2022, the residents of Palli village in Samba district have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for materialising their dream of piped water through Jal Jeevan Mission.
Nestled in the wheat fields on right side of Jammu and Punjab national highway, the mood in the village looked festive as the Man of the Moment, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was in their locality to address PRI representatives of the country.
He had launched this ambitious scheme which provided the Palli residents with clean piped drinking water.
Under this ambitious project of Jal Jeevan Mission, Palli village of Samba has been fully saturated with 448 FHTCs at a cost of Rs. 143.40 lakh. The Palli village water supply project also included a tube well of 6000 Gallons of discharge capacity per hour.
“We have also constructed the sump tank as part of the scheme which is 30,000 gallons of capacity. The water will be stored in a 30,000-gallon capacity sump tank which will suffice the water requirement of Palli village,” a senior engineer of J&K Jal Shakti Department said.
Randhir Sharma, Sarpanch of Palli Panchayat expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for providing piped water connection to every household in his village which was definitely a daunting task.