Jal Jeevan Mission fulfills piped water dream of Palli residents

Jammu: On the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day 2022, the residents of Palli village in Samba district have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for materialising their dream of piped water through Jal Jeevan Mission.

Nestled in the wheat fields on right side of Jammu and Punjab national highway, the mood in the village looked festive as the Man of the Moment, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was in their locality to address PRI representatives of the country.

He had launched this ambitious scheme which provided the Palli residents with clean piped drinking water.