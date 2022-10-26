Jal Shakti daily wagers demand regularisation

Jammu: The daily wagers of the Jal Shakti Department Wednesday staged a protest demanding implementation of the regularisation policy under SRO-64.

Staging a protest under the banner of J&K PHE United Front, the daily wager’s strike entered the 126th day in Jammu in support of their long-pending demands.

The protesters alleged that the government had assured them of regularisation but the issue remained lingering for years.

They said that the government utilised their services for decades but they remained undecided over the future of the daily wagers who were assured regularisation.