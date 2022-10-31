Jal Shakti Deptt daily wagers continue protest, seek regularisation

Jammu: The daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department Monday continued their ongoing protest demonstration seeking their regularisation and regular release of wages.

Accompanied by handicapped wagers, the daily wagers assembled here at the BC Road office of the Jal Shakti Department under the banner of PHE Employees United Front Jammu Division.

The daily wagers alleged that they were holding protests for the past 132 days in support of their demands that include regularisation, implementation of the Minimum Wage Act, and regular release of wages.

One of the handicapped wagers said that despite being handicapped he had to come from Miran Sahib to attend the protest so that their long-pending demands could be accepted. He said that he was working in the department for the last 16 years but their regularisation was still pending although the government had assured them of their regularisation.