Jal Shakti Deptt daily wagers hold protest to seek regularisation

Jammu: Continuing their strike for 75th day, the Jal Shakti Department daily wagers held demonstrations demanding their regularisation.
The protesters alleged that the government had agreed to the regularisation yet thousands of daily wagers were still waiting for permanent jobs.
They said that many of them have completed 20 to 25 years in service in different government departments but the regularisation is still a dream for them.
“We are assured by the political parties but the government has not done anything concrete on the ground,” they added.
They also demanded implementation of Minimum Wage Act and regular release of wages.