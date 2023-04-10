Jambu Zoo to be dedicated to public soon

The Principal Secretary also reviewed different services to be offered to public in Jambu Zoo such as ticketing, cafeteria, kiosk, drinking water points, shelter sheds, battery cars, viewpoints and parks. He issued instructions to the officials for timely mobilization and trial run of various services by 3rd week of April 2023. He directed the department to gear up for animal shifting plan for relocating the Manda Mini Zoo animals in the upcoming Zoo by 24th of April 2023 as per the evaluation carried out by CZA officials.

Dheeraj Gupta stressed on the importance of real time coordination among executing agencies for interlinked activities to avoid any delay in shifting of material and machinery/equipments. He directed the officials to take daily review of such activities with contactors.

Taking note of the gaps in the resources mobilization viz-a-viz targets to be achieved, Principal Secretary directed officials to ensure all efforts to achieve zoo operational status by 26th of April 2023 for inspection and trial run.

The review meeting was attended by Regional Wildlife Warden Jammu, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo and senior officers of Wildlife Protection Department and service providers of outsourced activities and contractors.