Jammu Airfield security review meet | AOC concerned over rampant garbage dumping around Jammu airport

Jammu: Air Commodore G S Bhullar, AOC Air Force Station (AFS) Jammu Saturday expressed his “deep concern over rampant garbage dumping around Jammu airport, contributing to heightened bird activity which might lead to a potential aircraft accident.”
He shared this concern while chairing Jammu Airfield security review meeting held at Air Force Station Jammu with village heads of areas in immediate vicinity of Jammu airfield along with representatives from concerned civil agencies to “discuss important areas of concern related to airfield security and aerospace safety for safe aircraft operations at Jammu.”
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that Air Commodore also stressed the need for strict vigil for suspicious activities or drone sighting and requested the stakeholders to promptly report any such abnormal activity.
Key officials from AAI and civil agencies also participated in the meeting.
“In the meeting, the AOC highlighted his deep concerns on the need for exercising strict vigil for any untoward occurrences, suspicious activities or drone sighting and requested the stakeholders to promptly report any such abnormal activity. The vital issue of maintaining a safe flying environment around the airfield was also brought out wherein he expressed his deep concerns on rampant garbage dumping around Jammu airport and how it was contributing to heightened bird activity and might lead to a potential aircraft accident,” the statement mentioned.
AOC AFS Jammu urged all the village heads and civic agencies to proactively report open dumping in the areas around airfield and initiate steps to educate citizens in their areas towards better waste segregation and disposal for a safer flying environment at Jammu.
“Critical areas where rampant garbage disposal continues in the vicinity of Jammu airfield were also brought forward during the meeting with a request to civic agencies to promptly act on such reckless garbage dumping which endangers safe aircraft operations,” the statement added.