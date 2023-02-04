Jammu Airfield security review meet | AOC concerned over rampant garbage dumping around Jammu airport

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that Air Commodore also stressed the need for strict vigil for suspicious activities or drone sighting and requested the stakeholders to promptly report any such abnormal activity.

Key officials from AAI and civil agencies also participated in the meeting.

“In the meeting, the AOC highlighted his deep concerns on the need for exercising strict vigil for any untoward occurrences, suspicious activities or drone sighting and requested the stakeholders to promptly report any such abnormal activity. The vital issue of maintaining a safe flying environment around the airfield was also brought out wherein he expressed his deep concerns on rampant garbage dumping around Jammu airport and how it was contributing to heightened bird activity and might lead to a potential aircraft accident,” the statement mentioned.