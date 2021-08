Jammu: At least 1413 lawyers Saturday voted to elect a new body of Jammu Bar Association.

The elections for the 15 posts were held peacefully in which 1413 lawyers participated.

The voting continued from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to the Returning Officer, Surinder Singh, the counting of votes would take place on Sunday and the result would be declared by 5 pm.

The elections to elect the new body for the Jammu lawyers’ body were held after 2 years.