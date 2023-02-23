jammu

Jammu Bar suspends work against property tax

They demanded the revocation of this, what they alleged as, “anti-people order.” [Representational Image]
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu Thursday suspended work in the courts to protest against the UT administration’s decision to impose Property Tax.

HCBA Jammu president M K Bhardwaj had announced the decision to boycott work in the courts against this move in a press conference on Wednesday. 

Protesting lawyers condemned the imposition of property tax alleging that the J&K people were already suffering due to financial distress on different counts. They demanded the revocation of this, what they alleged as, “anti-people order.”

