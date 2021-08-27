Jammu Bar to vote for new body today, counting on Sunday

“The voting will take place on August 28 and counting of votes will be done on Sunday,” said Returning Officer for Jammu Bar Association elections, Surinder Singh.

Singh said that the elections were being held after a delay of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 1575 lawyers would cast their votes in favour of 15 candidates in the fray for various posts – four lawyers are contesting for the post of president, four for vice president’s post, three for secretaries, two for cashiers, and two for joint secretaries.

“This is the first time that women lawyers have not filed nominations for any of the posts in the Jammu Bar Association,” Singh said.

He said that the four candidates contesting for the post of president are Ashok Sharma, M K Bhardwaj, Ranjeet Singh Jamwal and Nirmal Kotwal.

“Three contesting candidates - Sharma, Bhardwaj and Jamwal are affiliated with two national political parties. Sharma and Bhardwaj are from one national political party while Jamwal is from another national political party,” said a member of the Jammu Bar Association.

However, in their election campaign, these contesting candidates have claimed that their affiliation with political parties would not affect the working of the bar.

The election manifestos of the contesting candidates have promised housing colonies for the lawyers and insurance policy for them besides other welfare promises.