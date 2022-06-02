Jammu based employees hold protest

Jammu: All Jammu Based Reserved Employees Association today staged a protest seeking return of the Jammu based employees from Kashmir.
The protesters assembled outside the Press Club and demonstrated demanding their transfer to Jammu in view of the prevailing situation in Kashmir in which many people have been killed selectively.
Shouting slogans in support of their demands, the protesters including those serving government teachers of Kashmir alleged that they (Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe) should be shifted to Jammu.
“No one is safe in Kashmir, not even police personnel. We were supported by the locals Muslims for two decades,” they said.