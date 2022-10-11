Jammu based reserved category employees protest enters 133rd days

Jammu: As the ongoing protest of Jammu based reserved category employees of Kashmir entered 133rd day, Yuva Rajput Sabha, of protest Rajan Singh Happy President and Team Jammu chairman and founder Zorawar Singh Jamwal extended support to these employees.

During a protest, AJBRCEA Kashmir at Press Club Jammu were assured the protesting employees of Jammu Division working in Kashmir that their demand for transfer policy is genuine and there is need of amendment in the Inter District Recruitment Policy as this policy is incomplete needs amendment and there should be a transfer rules with a fixed tenure be incorporated in the Inter District Recruitment Policy.