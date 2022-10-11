Jammu based reserved category employees protest enters 133rd days

Jammu: As the ongoing protest of Jammu based reserved category employees of Kashmir entered 133rd day, Yuva Rajput Sabha, of protest Rajan Singh Happy President and Team Jammu chairman and founder Zorawar Singh Jamwal extended support to these employees.
During a protest, AJBRCEA Kashmir at Press Club Jammu were assured the protesting employees of Jammu Division working in Kashmir that their demand for transfer policy is genuine and there is need of amendment in the Inter District Recruitment Policy as this policy is incomplete needs amendment and there should be a transfer rules with a fixed tenure be incorporated in the Inter District Recruitment Policy.
While addressing the gathering Rajan Singh Happy praised Dogra employees who worked in Kashmir first after 90s and maintained the Hindu identity and nationalism in Kashmir valley.
“It is only possible for the government to think for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to rehabilitate them in Kashmir after successful service and grip of these Dogra employees in Kashmir valley. Inter District Transfer Policy is just the trail to settle, transfer and employ the youths from Kashmir valley to Jammu division and Jammu division to Kashmir valley,” he said.