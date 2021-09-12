Jammu border on alert: IG BSF

Jammu: Inspector General Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal today said that the troops were on alert on Jammu border in view of development taking place in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, IG BSF said, “The BSF is sensitive to whatever development is taking place in the neighbouring country. We are confident that we will deal with any kind of situation that may arise on the border.”

“There are inputs. They are general in nature. We have inputs that they (militants) are concentrated (on the launch pads) across the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) with the help of the security forces on the other side of the border,” said IG BSF.

He further said, “We adopt drill and strategy as per the threats (on the border). We keep on monitoring threats.”

On the occasion, BSF personnel, their families, police personnel, and civilians in large numbers were also present at the War Memorial (Balidan Stambh). The BSF band played many patriotic songs and tunes to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is being celebrated all over the country starting from August 15, 2021 (Independence Day).

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer was also present there. The aim was to inculcate patriotism among the border population, according to the IG BSF NS Jamwal.