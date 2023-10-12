Jammu Chamber bids farewell to ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Thursday bid farewell to senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh, ADGP on his transfer as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
In a function organised at the Chamber House, JCCI president Arun Gupta recalled the services rendered by Mukesh Singh during his tenure as ADGP Jammu. He said that the people of Jammu would remember him for his polite and determined approach to solve their problems.
“During his tenure as ADGP, the crime graph in Jammu has considerably come down and only few incidents of militancy and bomb blasts have taken place. More than 350 modern rifles, 650 grenades(approximately) and the drugs valuing crores of rupees were captured by the police department,” he said.
Arun Gupta further said that Chamber had good rapport with Singh and would miss him. “But we wish him very best wishes and good luck on joining the new assignment,” he said.
While speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Singh said, “The activities of the Jammu Chamber are as per the wishes of its (Chamber) members but the police department has to act as per law and the duties assigned by the government.” “We have tried that the better relations between the Chamber and the police department should prevail. Sometimes the actions of the police department are not visible on the ground but the duty performed by it (department) has saved so many precious lives in the incidents which can create chaos in the public,” he said.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Manish Gupta, secretary general CCI and Rajesh Gupta secretary besides others.