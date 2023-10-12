Jammu Chamber bids farewell to ADGP Mukesh Singh

Jammu: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Thursday bid farewell to senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Singh, ADGP on his transfer as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

In a function organised at the Chamber House, JCCI president Arun Gupta recalled the services rendered by Mukesh Singh during his tenure as ADGP Jammu. He said that the people of Jammu would remember him for his polite and determined approach to solve their problems.

“During his tenure as ADGP, the crime graph in Jammu has considerably come down and only few incidents of militancy and bomb blasts have taken place. More than 350 modern rifles, 650 grenades(approximately) and the drugs valuing crores of rupees were captured by the police department,” he said.