Jammu district capex budget doubles in one year: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor shared the vision of the government for urban rejuvenation and the efforts being made to achieve “three goals- Sustainability, Efficiency and creation of a Vibrant Society.” To realize these goals, the community must come together with development in different spheres such as mobility, economy, environment and governance in an integrated manner, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor further observed that there was a need to focus on the concept of augmented city for the development of urban areas. “We have to add value to the potential of Jammu city, its tradition, heritage, culture, uniqueness and how it can grow economically,” he added.

“Improving the quality of life of every citizen is the prime objective of the administration. We have to increase the capacity of Jammu city to serve the citizens, preserve the environment, make public services efficient, boost local economy, create opportunities for public-private partnership and add value to the city's growth potential, its tradition, heritage, culture and uniqueness,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

Underscoring the significance of public participation in the development process, LG Sinha said that the power of Jan Bhagidari would shape the future of our socio-economic growth. At the same time there should be a balance of rights and duties of citizens to spur overall development with basic facilities, employment opportunities and maintenance of resources, he added.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, on the occasion appreciated the completion of multi level parking and observed that the facility would ease the traffic situation in the area. He further said that JMC was now focussing on solid waste management in addition to sanitation and enforcement activities.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, said that the new projects were driving the transformation of Jammu city. He complimented the UT administration for the unprecedented developmental activities.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary congratulated the people and officials for the newly inaugurated facility. He further urged Mayor JMC, elected councillors and officials to move towards creating Ward Sabhas to facilitate large scale involvement of people in decision making.

