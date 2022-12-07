Jammu district capex budget doubles in one year: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday stated that it was high time for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to reinvent their economic base and fully utilize the assets to generate revenues and spur the local economy.
“Many under-utilised assets can generate employment, business opportunities with engagement of local community,” he said, while addressing the gathering after inaugurating a multi-level parking facility at Panjtirthi Jammu.
The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the unprecedented work being done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years through people's participation and proactive citizen-centric governance. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfil the resolution of "making Jammu and Kashmir a fear-free, corruption-free society."
“Last year, a record 3506 projects were completed in district capex only in Jammu. This financial year’s budget of Jammu district capex has been increased to Rs 1442 Cr as compared to Rs 700 Cr in the last financial year,” he informed.
Dedicating the new parking facility to the people of Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said that the project under AMRUT-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was part of the smart parking initiative using modern solutions to considerably reduce parking on roads and generate revenue for the city.
The elevation of the main building (parking facility) depicts “Dogra heritage and culture” in blend with the architecture of the surrounding heritage buildings. The facility will provide parking space for nearly 400 vehicles, significantly decongesting traffic in the adjoining area of Jammu city by reducing street parking.
Terming community involvement key to revitalize and rejuvenate the cities, the LG Sinha said, “With the help of people we can create healthy cities, create incentives for Swachh Abhiyan, protect natural assets and strengthen transportation, water and utility infrastructure.”
The Lieutenant Governor shared the vision of the government for urban rejuvenation and the efforts being made to achieve “three goals- Sustainability, Efficiency and creation of a Vibrant Society.” To realize these goals, the community must come together with development in different spheres such as mobility, economy, environment and governance in an integrated manner, he added.
The Lieutenant Governor further observed that there was a need to focus on the concept of augmented city for the development of urban areas. “We have to add value to the potential of Jammu city, its tradition, heritage, culture, uniqueness and how it can grow economically,” he added.
“Improving the quality of life of every citizen is the prime objective of the administration. We have to increase the capacity of Jammu city to serve the citizens, preserve the environment, make public services efficient, boost local economy, create opportunities for public-private partnership and add value to the city's growth potential, its tradition, heritage, culture and uniqueness,” said the Lieutenant Governor.
Underscoring the significance of public participation in the development process, LG Sinha said that the power of Jan Bhagidari would shape the future of our socio-economic growth. At the same time there should be a balance of rights and duties of citizens to spur overall development with basic facilities, employment opportunities and maintenance of resources, he added.
Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, on the occasion appreciated the completion of multi level parking and observed that the facility would ease the traffic situation in the area. He further said that JMC was now focussing on solid waste management in addition to sanitation and enforcement activities.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, said that the new projects were driving the transformation of Jammu city. He complimented the UT administration for the unprecedented developmental activities.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary congratulated the people and officials for the newly inaugurated facility. He further urged Mayor JMC, elected councillors and officials to move towards creating Ward Sabhas to facilitate large scale involvement of people in decision making.
Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vikramjit Singh, IGP Traffic, J&K; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC, besides corporators of JMC, general public and officers of UT administration were present on the occasion.