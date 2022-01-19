Jammu Div Com inspects ongoing works under JJM, flood protection schemes

Samba: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Wednesday conducted a day long tour of district Samba and inspected ongoing mining activities and pace of development works.
The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta; SSP, Abhishek Mahajan; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur Vinay Kumar, District Mineral Officer, Executive Engineer PHE and other district officers.
During the inspection of leased out mineral blocks at Gurha Salathia (Devak River) and Pangdour (Lower Basanter), the Div Com directed concerned officers to ensure that boundary pillars are installed properly as per the approved site plan indicating all corner points. He laid emphasis upon display of mining rates, close vigil at check post to check illegal mining activities.
The Div Com interacted with locals at lower Basanter and listened to their grievances. The PRIs and locals put forth their demands and sought the redress of the same.
The Div Com gave a patient hearing and directed revenue officers to verify the land records to sort out private land acquisition issues. He visited mining block sites and inspected the sheds constructed and provision of dumping.
The Div Com directed mining officers to ensure that the leased out mining blocks are functional as per the site plan only and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the J&K Minor Mineral concession, Storage, Transportation of minerals and prevention of illegal mining rules.
Later, the Div Com visited Ramgarh area to assess the development works under Jal Jeevan Mission. He inspected improvement and augmentation of the water supply scheme Ramloo constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.67 crore which will supply tap water to 740 households. The project is 60% complete which includes the main building, Sumptank, Tubewell and 13 KM rising main pipeline, informed Executive Engineer PHE (Jal Shakti).