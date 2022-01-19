Jammu Div Com inspects ongoing works under JJM, flood protection schemes

Samba: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Wednesday conducted a day long tour of district Samba and inspected ongoing mining activities and pace of development works.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta; SSP, Abhishek Mahajan; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur Vinay Kumar, District Mineral Officer, Executive Engineer PHE and other district officers.