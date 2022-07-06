Jammu employees serving in Kashmir intensify protests to seek transfers

Jammu: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir continued their protest demonstration for 36th day here at Ambedkar Chowk.
Amid slogans, the employees urged the Lt Governor led administration to address their three - point genuine demands including formation of a comprehensive time bound transfer policy, utilisation of services of employees in their respective district and not to pressurise the Jammu based employees to resume their duties in the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley. Many employees had come with their siblings.
Meanwhile, spokesperson of J&K Govt Employees Joint Action Forum and senior trade union leader, Suresh Sharma extended full support on behalf of his Association towards the genuine cause of the protesting employees and urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration for immediate redressal of their issues.
He demanded framing of a comprehensive transfer policy in favour of Jammu based employees serving in Kashmir.
Besides, the core committee of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir expressed its gratitude towards the unconditional support by J&K Government Employees Joint Action Forum.