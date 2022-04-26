Jammu faces 8-12 hour outages as power crisis deepens

Jammu: The power crisis has deepened in Jammu which has angered the people following 8 to 10 hours long unscheduled curtailments amid the soaring heat in the plains of the region in these summers.

An official told Greater Kashmir that they have no other option than to curtail the electricity.

“We are providing the electricity supply which is available with us and accordingly, the curtailment is being done to ensure every area gets the electricity and the curtailment does not impact a particular area,” said an official who wished not to be quoted.

He said that they require approximately 3000 MW electricity in Jammu and Kashmir i.e., 1700 MWs in Kashmir and 1300 MW in Jammu.