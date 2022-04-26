Jammu faces 8-12 hour outages as power crisis deepens

Jammu: The power crisis has deepened in Jammu which has angered the people following 8 to 10 hours long unscheduled curtailments amid the soaring heat in the plains of the region in these summers.
An official told Greater Kashmir that they have no other option than to curtail the electricity.
“We are providing the electricity supply which is available with us and accordingly, the curtailment is being done to ensure every area gets the electricity and the curtailment does not impact a particular area,” said an official who wished not to be quoted.
He said that they require approximately 3000 MW electricity in Jammu and Kashmir i.e., 1700 MWs in Kashmir and 1300 MW in Jammu.
“However, we are meeting 50% of the total demand by supplying 1500 MWs contratory to the requirement of 3000 MW (per hour) approximately. 425 MWs electricity is being generated / available in J&K from state sector hydro electricity projects and under central sector hydro power 12% of the electricity is provided to the Union Territory. But the available electricity is insufficient to meet the demand,” the official added.
In these circumstances, the official said that they have to buy 600 to 700 MWs of electricity from out of J&K that too suffices only 50 percent of the demand as the cost per unit is Rs 12 in the spot market due to shortage of supply from producing stations and power purchase bill shall see an exponential rise which can't be met within the budgeted amount.
Meanwhile, the official said that "Coal is also not available in proper quantity in thermal power projects and it has made the electricity costly and it has made the authorities helpless to buy at the higher rates."
“The shortage of adequate coal supply has affected power generation in thermal power plants. Hence, it has overall affected the power scenario not only in J&K but rest of the country too,” the officer added.
In this situation, the authorities concerned are planning to seek support of the people to understand the position of the government through advertisements and other means as well as make the public aware about the present situation in the power sector.
CCI Jammu seeks uninterrupted electricity
As the industrial sector is also facing worsening situation, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Jammu, Arun Gupta demanded the government to take all possible steps for providing round the clock power to bail-out industry and common households from the crisis.
Addressing a press conference, Gupta said that “The current scenario in Jammu region as far as electricity supply is concerned is quite unfortunate because even the areas having latest smart meters are not being spared from unscheduled power cuts leaving aside the situation of consumers having old meters.”
He said: “Despite installation of smart meters people of Jammu are not getting regular power supply and asked the administration then what is fun of installing smart meters if the concerned has miserably failed to provide frequent power supply.”
“The power crisis has stalled the work in the industrial areas to a grinding halt which is bad for the UT as this is contrary to what is being projected about development in the region. The common man is facing nightmarish experience with no proper schedule of the power in the region which is unacceptable as people were expecting round the clock supply under the LG’s administration,” he added in his press conference.
He said “In the past the government had brought power from other states to cover the power shortage. The LG should seek special grants as far as power from the northern grid to provide uninterrupted supply to industry and ensure scheduled electricity cuts for the common people as current uncertainty is highly unfortunate and creates unnecessary problems for the people.”
He said that the power crises have given rise to the issues of power, water and other civic edifice as Jammu region.