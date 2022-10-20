Jammu faces dengue challenge: GMC&H Jammu Principal

Jammu: Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma Thursday said that Jammu is facing the biggest challenge from the dengue epidemic with the region reporting single-day highest dengue-infected positive cases of 232 including 28 children.

“We are facing the biggest challenge from dengue in Jammu. For the past week, there is an upward trend in dengue spread as the positive cases are increasing,” Dr Shashi said addressing a news conference here.

She said that in the majority of the cases, the patients having fever tested positive for dengue.

“Our admissions have increased in paediatric hospitals with 80 to 90 admissions a day which is a matter of concern. Similarly, 50 to 60 admissions of adults are being reported every day in the hospital,” Dr Shashi said.