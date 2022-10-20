Jammu faces dengue challenge: GMC&H Jammu Principal

Jammu: Principal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma Thursday said that Jammu is facing the biggest challenge from the dengue epidemic with the region reporting single-day highest dengue-infected positive cases of 232 including 28 children.
“We are facing the biggest challenge from dengue in Jammu. For the past week, there is an upward trend in dengue spread as the positive cases are increasing,” Dr Shashi said addressing a news conference here.
She said that in the majority of the cases, the patients having fever tested positive for dengue.
“Our admissions have increased in paediatric hospitals with 80 to 90 admissions a day which is a matter of concern. Similarly, 50 to 60 admissions of adults are being reported every day in the hospital,” Dr Shashi said.
She said that five deaths of dengue-infected persons had occurred so far.
“All five patients infected with dengue were referred from peripheral hospitals at the later stages and died here at GMC&H Jammu even as they were provided the best treatment,” Dr Shashi said. “The five adults who died due to dengue had multiple health issues and they were admitted late in the hospital.”
She said that though dengue was a routine seasonal fever, it had turned into an epidemic in 2011 and 2013.
“Now it is a big epidemic and acquiring more dimensions,” she said explaining how seriously the government was working to control its spread by reviewing the situation.
Dr Shashi said that on Wednesday, the Administrative Department in a meeting took feedback.
“Dengue is a mosquito-borne seasonal viral disease that has rapidly spread to all regions and the increase in dengue patients is alarming,” she said. “Dengue mosquito is different from that of the malaria mosquito and it bites during dawn or dusk and prevention is the best way to avoid it.”
Dr Shashi said that for preventing the infection, the community has to be aware and responsible.
“GMC&H Jammu is fully prepared to cope with the situation. The increasing dengue cases are being controlled and all measures are being taken to avoid the spread,” she said.
Dr Shashi appealed to people to help control the dengue spread and ensure cleanliness and avoid the collection of water in and around the residential colonies and houses.
Meanwhile, the Head of the Department, P&SM, Dr Rajiv Gupta said, “Dengue is caused by a virus that is mostly transmitted by the bite of female mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti. Dengue can have no symptoms or cause only mild illness but it can also cause flu-like symptoms like high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, rash, muscle, joint, or bone pain.”