Jammu gets 9 J&K Bank cash recycler machines in a day

Srinagar: Going ahead with its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank today dedicated nine Cash Recycler Machines in Jammu amid good gatherings of valuable customers, local traders and residents.

The Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, e-inaugurated the CRMs in the presence of the Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey, DGM Vinod Kumar Sharma and other senior officers of the Bank at the Zonal Office Jammu. The CRMs were commissioned in Jammu at Residency Road, JDA Complex Janipur, Shalimar Road, Gandhi Nagar, Prem Nagar Sarwal, Fruit Complex, Moti Bazar, Dansal and Jourian.

Speaking on the occasion, GM Sunit Kumar said, “Commissioning of these nine CRMs in Jammu during a single day is the Bank’s statement of commitment towards customer convenience and growing emphasis on secure, swift digital and alternate channels of banking.”

“While the bank leads in offering digital services to its customers, it’s our constant endeavour to upgrade our digital offerings and infrastructure to meet the ever-growing expectations of the customers. The newly installed CRMs with serve the dual purpose of deposits and withdrawals simultaneously”, he added.

On the occasion, he also informed that the J&K bank is coming up with an upgraded version of mobile banking service. “Besides being more feature-rich and user friendly, the service will be able to handle peak volumes of transactions smoothly. Similarly, the Bank is upgrading its other services also like UPI, and e-banking to bring more comfort to its customers”, he said.

Besides urging the customers to onboard themselves on the various digital services of the bank, he advised them to use cards more for cashless transactions like payments through POS for offline spending and e-commerce platforms for online expenditure.

Locals present at the CRM sites hailed the Bank’s management for commissioning of these self-serving terminals which not only dispense cash but allow the deposition of cash as well. “We had to wait in queues at the branch for depositing cash and that too during business hours. Now we can deposit or withdraw cash as and when required. J&K Bank has really added convenience to our business and banking”, said a local trader at one of the e-inaugurated CRM sites.