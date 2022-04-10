Jammu leaders back after joining AAP in Delhi

Jammu: Several leaders from Jammu who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi are back here.
They were warmly received by their supporters on their return.
Former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia, DDC member Taranjeet Singh Tony, ex-legislator Yashpal Kundal, Surinder Singh Shingari and dozens of other leaders reached Jammu airport from Delhi, they were received by large number of people in their cars and motorbikes.
The AAP leaders from Jammu, Udhampur, Suchetgarh, RS Pura and other places came to welcome their new leaders which has given a new hope to the party’s roots in Jammu which is considered as a strong base of BJP, AAP leader Taranjeet Singh Tony said.
Tony said, “We will work for the upliftment of the neglected section of the society. They will again be visiting Delhi for their meeting with the party chief. Accordingly, we will chalk out a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.”
Mankotia spoke to Greater Kashmir while explaining how they will reboot the party in J&K.
“The committee will be re-constituted and the further plans for the expansion / strengthening of the party will be made accordingly,” he added.
Pertinently, this was the assembly of AAP leaders in such large numbers in Jammu City which is a strong fort of BJP.
Mankotia is considered as one of the strong candidates from Udhampur followed by BJP and his joining in AAP as per the political experts may dent the saffron party’s vote bank in the hilly district.
Similarly in other assembly constituencies too, the AAP and BJP candidates may come face to face although BJP is in upper hands in many constituencies having a strong vote base in Jammu plains.