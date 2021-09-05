Jammu part of country’s giant scientific leaps under PM Modi: Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Sunday inaugurated the latest upgraded state-of-the-art Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) and Indigenous GPS-based Pilot Sonde at the India Meteorological Centre here, and said, like other parts of the country, Jammu has become a part of India's giant scientific leaps under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement issued here quoted Singh as saying that in addition to DWR system installed, several new scientific establishments had been set up in the region during the last few years under the Modi government which included North India's first Biotech Industrial Park at Kathua, North India's first Space and ISRO Centre at Central University Jammu, India's lavender-led Purple Revolution and first Cannabis Medicinal Plant launched by IIIM Jammu, the first-ever National Institute of High Altitude Medicine at Bhaderwah, the first-ever Mega-quintal Seed Processing Plant at Kathua, latest weather forecast instrument installed at Sanjhi Chhat for the convenience of Vaishano Devi yatris, and high-altitude Radio Relay Station at Patnitop.

He said these were all monuments of New Jammu.

Singh said that the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar would help in providing real-time monitoring and reporting of weather events affecting Jammu region and would be helpful in providing weather forecasts in different sectors including agriculture and tourism forecast especially for the yatris of Mata Vaishno Devi.

He said that besides providing real-time monitoring, the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar stationed at Jammu would provide improved weather services to the people of J&K and an input to numerical weather prediction models for generating better weather forecasts.

DG Meteorology IMD, M Mohapatra; Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, J&K, Alok Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langar; Head, Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, Charan Singh, and Head Upper Instruments Division, IMD K C Saikrishnan were present during the inauguration.

On the meteorological development in India, the union minister said that since 2014, 12 Doppler Weather Radars had been installed across the country under PM Narendra Modi and before that only 15 weather radars had been installed which indicates that more emphasis was now laid on technological development.

He said that the IMD office at Jammu was the nodal meteorological observatory equipped with all the latest meteorological instruments, radiation instruments and seismological instruments.