Jammu Press Club elects new office bearers

Jammu: Senior journalist Sanjeev Pargal was elected as the new president of Press Club of Jammu while ten other members of his team were also elected in the results declared late Friday night.

Pargal polled 405 votes out of total 505 votes to defeat another senior journalist Surinder Sharma while Zorawar Singh, Dinesh Manhotra and Channi Anand, all members of Pargal’s panel emerged victorious with 404, 396 and 392 votes respectively as vice president, secretary general and treasurer respectively.