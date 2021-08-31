Jammu records below 2% positivity rate in 45 days: DC

He said that they had sufficient stock of ‘Covaxin’ and ‘Covishield’ and people should come forward to vaccinate themselves.

“Every week, the State Executive Committee continuously monitors Covid situation and analyses the data about the surge of Covid cases, vaccination, and compliance of CAB. Keeping these things in mind, the guidelines are being revised. In these latest guidelines, higher educational institutions were permitted to open under certain conditions, and the condition is vaccination. Secondly, the gathering is restricted to 25 as J&K is still at a critical point,” Garg said.

He said that during the second Covid wave, the district administration Jammu also followed a carefully crafted-strategy.

“From 1st June 2021, when cases declined, 5,23,545 tests have been conducted. We have 50 dedicated teams working besides the healthcare institutions where testing is going on continuously. On a daily basis, we are conducting testing on 5500 to 6000 passengers coming to J&K via road, rail and air. The travelers are being tested to be fully vaccinated,” Garg said.

He said that their teams continuously test at crowded places like the markets.