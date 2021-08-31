Jammu records below 2% positivity rate in 45 days: DC

Jammu: Asking people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg said that Jammu district had below 2 percent of positivity in the last 45 days.
“Our positivity rate is below 2 percent due to the strategy we adopted,” Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Garg told media persons and appreciated people for following the guidelines of the state executive committee.
He said that they had sufficient stock of ‘Covaxin’ and ‘Covishield’ and people should come forward to vaccinate themselves.
“Every week, the State Executive Committee continuously monitors Covid situation and analyses the data about the surge of Covid cases, vaccination, and compliance of CAB. Keeping these things in mind, the guidelines are being revised. In these latest guidelines, higher educational institutions were permitted to open under certain conditions, and the condition is vaccination. Secondly, the gathering is restricted to 25 as J&K is still at a critical point,” Garg said.
He said that during the second Covid wave, the district administration Jammu also followed a carefully crafted-strategy.
“From 1st June 2021, when cases declined, 5,23,545 tests have been conducted. We have 50 dedicated teams working besides the healthcare institutions where testing is going on continuously. On a daily basis, we are conducting testing on 5500 to 6000 passengers coming to J&K via road, rail and air. The travelers are being tested to be fully vaccinated,” Garg said.
He said that their teams continuously test at crowded places like the markets.
“The vaccination of Jammu of the 45-plus age group has been done and in the 18-44 age group, the vaccination is going on. Till now, 7,75,000 adults have taken their first doses. Approximately 67 percent people have been vaccinated,” The DC Jammu said.
He asked the people to get registered for the second vaccination dose.
Garg said that to enforce the Covid Appropriate Behaviour, they had constituted seven sub-divisional level task forces comprising Police and Revenue departments. “Our children are not vaccinated and they are a vulnerable segment and we have to keep special attention on the children,” the DC Jammu said.