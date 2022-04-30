Jammu records marginal dip in temperature

Jammu: Jammu city recorded the maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, slightly lower than the season's high of 41 degrees the previous day, officials said.

The day temperature in Jammu city was 4.8 notches above average during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said.

The winter capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 30.0 degrees Celsius which was 8.1 notches above normal.