Jammu Smart City Ltd organises workshop on food fortification

Jammu: Jammu Smart City Ltd today organised a workshop cum demonstration on food fortification, which is a scientifically proven, cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable global intervention that addresses the issue of micronutrient deficiencies.
The FSSAI operationalized for fortifying staples namely Wheat Flour and Rice (with Iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid), Milk and Edible Oil (with Vitamins A and D)and Double Fortified Salt (with Iodine and Iron) to reduce the high burden of micronutrient malnutrition in India.
This workshop cum demonstration on food fortification was organized under the Eat Right Initiatives of Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) which is also among the top 11 smart cities in India in the recently concluded Eat Right Smart City Challenge, a nationwide campaign by FSSAI. The workshop was organized at Conference Hall, Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu where chief guest, DC Jammu, Avny Lavasa launched the workshop.
While addressing, she said that “This is an important topic for which stakeholders and the public in general needs to sensitize at mass level and take this movement to every household.”
CEO Smart City Jammu and Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav has highlighted the importance of this programme and explained in detail the steps JSCL have been taking for this purpose. The guest of honor, Mission Director, JKTDC Minga Sherpa shared facts about the impact of malnutrition on health and other related concerns due to nutritional deficiencies.
Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, J&K Er Deep Raj Kanethia ensured implementation of the structure of food fortification in the schools and also assured to do as many awareness activities regarding the food fortifications at school levels.
The programme was designed to highlight the essentials of food fortification and what further steps can be taken to sensitize the general public at the mass level and to take this movement to every household. The programme was introduced by Dr Parvesh Kumar, Programme Coordinator and Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma,Nodal Officer, Eat Right Initiatives, Jammu Smart City Ltd. Satish Kumar, an IEC consultant from Mavis IT Services Pvt Ltd, New Delhi made a detailed presentation on the “Role of IEC in Food Fortification awareness” which highlights how information and communication technology is leading the way in this by demonstrating the relevant examples and media content.
Associate Prof Ashwani Khajuria, Dr. Bharat Bhushan Sharma, and Dr. Divya Sharma delivered presentations on various facts of food fortification practices, nutrition values etc. The programme was attended by stakeholders from various concerned departments, mid-day meal teachers, CDPOs, fortified food manufacturers, FBOs, NGOs and students from Bharat Public High School, Satwari.
The students from Bharat Public High School, Satwari shared their thoughts on food fortification and explained what activities they are doing in school to implement this topic in true spirit. Later, the function was concluded with a vote of thanks.