Jammu Smart City Ltd organises workshop on food fortification

Jammu: Jammu Smart City Ltd today organised a workshop cum demonstration on food fortification, which is a scientifically proven, cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable global intervention that addresses the issue of micronutrient deficiencies.

The FSSAI operationalized for fortifying staples namely Wheat Flour and Rice (with Iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid), Milk and Edible Oil (with Vitamins A and D)and Double Fortified Salt (with Iodine and Iron) to reduce the high burden of micronutrient malnutrition in India.

This workshop cum demonstration on food fortification was organized under the Eat Right Initiatives of Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) which is also among the top 11 smart cities in India in the recently concluded Eat Right Smart City Challenge, a nationwide campaign by FSSAI. The workshop was organized at Conference Hall, Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu where chief guest, DC Jammu, Avny Lavasa launched the workshop.