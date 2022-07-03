Jammu Smart City Project | '51 projects completed, 75 underway'

Jammu: Fifty-one different projects have been completed in Jammu under the Smart City Mission of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) while 75 projects, including Tawi Riverfront under different phases of execution, Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Hitesh Gupta said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gupta said that Jammu was selected as one of the smart cities in Round-3 in the year June 2017 and 134 projects of different themes were identified to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of the people in Jammu.
These projects were categorised under five themes including beautification of the city, smart urban mobility, disaster management, efficient green, and Information Technology (IT) initiatives and the projects were being implemented in a phased manner.
“These projects will improve the quality of life with the developmental-centric project with the harness of technology,” he said. “Of these 134 projects, 51 projects worth Rs 724 crore have been completed and 75 other projects of Rs 2166 crore were under different phases of execution to upgrade the living standards of the people.”
Gupta said that the completed projects were Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS), Vertical Garden, multi-level parking, way-finding signages, and façade lighting of Bahu Fort and Tawi bridges.
He said that the work on the ambitious projects – development of Tawi Riverfront and development of Apsara Road High Street Gole Market - were going on a war footing.
Gupta said that the Jammu Tawi Riverfront was being developed on the pattern of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront to promote environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.
“The project executing agency is working expeditiously and work will be completed within the time frame. Under the project, a 3.5 km (both sides) long riverfront is proposed to be completed in two phases. The pathways will be constructed on both the banks of the river to provide easy access to the public,” he said.
Gupta said that this project also comprised bank protection of River Tawi with broad salient features of construction of diaphragm walls, lower promenade, retaining wall, and embankment construction.
Similarly, he said that the development of the Apsara Road High Street Gole Market area along with the adjoining roads was on.
“Under the project, the total road length measuring 13.64 km will be developed with facilities like street lighting, pedestrian-friendly footpath, and upgradation of Gole Market Park,” Gupta said. “Four projects have already been tendered while four other projects are yet to be tendered.”
Aiming at sustainability, he said, “Smart Cities Mission was aimed at easing the life of the urban population.”
Gupta said that tech-oriented projects including GPS vehicles and Intelligent Traffic Management System would ease the life of the people.