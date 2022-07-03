Jammu Smart City Project | '51 projects completed, 75 underway'

Jammu: Fifty-one different projects have been completed in Jammu under the Smart City Mission of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) while 75 projects, including Tawi Riverfront under different phases of execution, Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Hitesh Gupta said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gupta said that Jammu was selected as one of the smart cities in Round-3 in the year June 2017 and 134 projects of different themes were identified to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of the people in Jammu.