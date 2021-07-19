Jammu Tawi barrage to be ready in 1 year: Lt Governor

Srinagar: To improve water supply position in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday passed important and strict directions to the Jal Shakti Department during a meeting he chaired to review the functioning of the department here at civil secretariat.

Speaking on the government’s endeavour to develop Tawi riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront, the Lt Governor said that the prestigious project will change the face of Jammu and open up new avenues for tourism development.

We need to make committed efforts for the speedy completion of all the other important water projects which are connected with the development of Tawi Riverfront, the Lt Governor said.

In this regard, the Lt Governor set a deadline of one year for the completion of Jammu Tawi Barrage.

The Lt Governor directed for the completion of the ongoing water supply works to all the Hospitals, AnganwadiCentres, and Schools across J&K by 15 August this year.

Ensure no hospital, AnganwadiCentres, and schools in all districts of J&K shall remain without water availability, he said.

Taking note of water scarcity in several villages in J&K, Lt Governor directed the officials of Jal Shakti Department to take immediate measures and address the issue.

“No individual, no village should be deprived of drinking water. The water crisis issue must be dealt with the spirit of service because clean and safe water is a basic human need. Strong action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve it as quickly as possible,” he said.