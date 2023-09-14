Jammu witnesses protests against terror acts

Jammu: Jammu and its adjoining areas witnessed a spree of protests against the acts of terrorism and the killing of four security personnel in Anantnag and Rajouri encounters.

Besides, candle light marches were also taken out to pay tributes to the brave-hearts

J&K Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists held a protest demonstration against “Pakistan's acts of terrorism.” Led by J&K BJYM president Arun Prabhat Singh, the protesters condemned Pakistan for acts of terror unleashed in Kokernag in Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of three brave-hearts viz., Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Bhat.

Amid anti-Pak slogans, Prabhat voiced concern over, what he alleged, “Pakistan's direct complicity in providing sanctuary to terrorists through its sinister intelligence agency, ISI.”

“We will avenge the killing of our soldiers. We will further strengthen the zero-tolerance policy,” he added.

Prabhat said that the recent attack was a blatant attempt to derail peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored that the sacrifices made by these soldiers would forever remain etched in the nation's memory.