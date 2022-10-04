Jammu youth progressing towards self-reliance: BJP

Jammu: Praising the Jammu youth for their commitment to entrepreneurship and becoming self-reliant, Sat Sharma said that the day is not far away when Jammu will be a top tourist destination.

Former President J&K BJP Sat Sharma (CA) accompanied by J&K BJP Media Secretary Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, District President BJP Munish Khajuria, District General Secretary Organization Ashok Kumar, District General Secretary Karan Sharma, Mandal President Keshav Chopra, JMC Councillor Neelam Nargotra, District SC Morcha President Yashpal Shivgotra, Mandal Secretary Rahul Nargotra, and others inaugurated a restaurant “Dosa Planet” at Jammu-Katra Road near IIT.

Restaurant owners Rakesh Badyal and Abhishek Sharma along with family members were present on the occasion.