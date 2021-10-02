Jammu’s interest can’t be compromised: Devender Rana

Jammu: Declaring that the assertive Jammu won’t compromise with its interests anymore, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Saturday said the people of the region are determined to end the era of despondency, deprivation and neglect by fighting for their just and legitimate rights.

“Jammu & its sub regions want fair-play in development, jobs and above all in the mechanism of governance as equals without dominating any other region or being dominated”, Rana said. He said while interacting with a deputation from the Nagrota Assembly Constituency this evening, adding that the assimilative spirit of the region should not be construed as its weakness, said a statement.

Rana said repeated attempts of undermining the Jammu interest has firmed up the resolve of the people of the region, irrespective of religion, caste or creed, to seek their just rights peacefully and democratically. There is no question of compromising with the interests of the people, come what may, he said sidelining Jammu would mean insulting the self-respecting people, who have always been big-hearted despite being marginalized in every sphere over the years.

“We are the inheritors of the political philosophy of unity in diversity and single entity of J & K. This bonding cannot be disturbed by any elements. Rana said equal opportunities of progress and development is imperative for the harmonious growth of Jammu and Kashmir and that is what the people will strive for” Rana said.

Besides, participation in the decision making should not only appear to be core of the governance mechanism but it should also be visible on ground in immense measure with nobody or no region or subregion nurturing the sense of dominance, he said.

Rana pleaded for course correction saying this will happen when all the regions and sub-regions get their share as a matter of right and not charity. “No region or religious group should feel marginalised, as they are needed to be tied in the bonds of amity and camaraderie, he said, adding that this spirit will remain the guiding force for any struggle to regain the pristine glory of this region” Rana said.

Earlier in the morning, Rana paid rich homage to the father of nation on Gandhi Jayanti during a function organized by organised by President, Gandhi Global Family J&K, Padmashri Dr. S P Varma at Dewan-E-Aam, Mubarak Mandi saying this is an occasion to make a resolve to realize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi by strengthening the bonds of amity and tranquility.

Accompanied by the former ministers and senior party leaders Surjeet Singh Slathia, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal former Deputy Mayor and Corporator Ashok Singh Manhas and S. Sucha Singh, the Provincial President said there is immense need to understand and implement Gandhian philosophy of truth and non-violence to make this world a better place to live in.

Rana said Mahatma Gandhi was a strong believer of communal amity and worked all his life in strengthening it. “The best tribute to him therefore would be to sustain this spirit”, he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir is known for preserving the glorious traditions of secularism.